Traffic crawls in Delhi after intermittent rains, several areas waterlogged

NEW DELHI: Intermittent rain in Delhi on Thursday caused waterlogging in several areas and affected traffic movement across the city as commuters struggled to reach their destinations.

The Delhi Police took to X to inform residents about the traffic situation in the city. “Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice-versa due to waterlogging,’ they said. In another post, the police said traffic is affected on Phirni Road in both the carriageways from Bahadurgarh Stand towards Jharoda Village and due to waterlogging.

East of Kailash resident Megha Singh said, “It hardly takes me 5 minutes to reach the metro station, but today it took me 20 minutes to reach there. No auto-rickshaws were available due to the rains.”

“There was bumper-to-bumper traffic on the stretch between Peeragarhi and Madhuban Chowk on both the carriageways. I generally go to the office in my car, but today due to the traffic situation, I parked my vehicle at Pitampura Metro Station and took the metro,” Maya Mukherjee, a northwest Delhi resident, said.

Another commuter took to X and said there was a heavy traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. Others said the traffic was heavy at Dwarka Sector 19B, at NH-48 from Dhaula Kuan to Mahipalpur, Dwarka Sector-1 crossing, at Tis Hazari towards Kashmiri Gate and Pulbangash road.

Meanwhile, the city sky remained overcast throughout Thursday; rain spells brought maximum temperature down to 31.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal. The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in Delhi over the next four to five days. The department has predicted cloudy skies with light rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Friday with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius.