AAP leader Sanjay Singh appointed parliamentary party chief

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Friday appointed its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for the position of chairperson of its parliamentary party. He has also been chosen as the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, AAP announced.

Taking to X, Singh thanked the AAP for the opportunity. “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always allowed me to raise my voice from the streets to the Parliament. I will fulfil the responsibility of the party’s parliamentary group chairperson with utmost dedication. I am deeply grateful to Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP,” he said in a post, originally in Hindi.

As the chairperson, Singh will be responsible for coordinating party activities in Parliament, ensuring that legislative strategies are effectively implemented, and maintaining discipline among MPs. The chairperson also acts as the primary liaison between the party and other political parties, government officials, and parliamentary committees.