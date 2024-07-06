AAP questioning the integrity of judiciary: BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Friday slammed the AAP for allegedly questioning the integrity of the judiciary. Calling the AAP a “disgruntled party”, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the party were dissatisfied with various entities, including the central government, the Lieutenant Governor, the media, and the people of Delhi. He said, now, AAP leaders appear dissatisfied with the judiciary as well.

“The frustration of the AAP leadership has gone up to the extent that they are now promoting a letter-writing campaign about judiciary’s decisions too,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

Sachdeva also accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of seeking media attention by repeatedly filing bail applications despite knowing that the court would not grant immediate relief. He said Kejriwal’s recent bail plea before the Delhi High Court was not immediately accepted, with the next hearing set for July 17. The court questioned why Kejriwal’s counsel had not approached the trial court first.

“For them, if a court passes a favourable order, no authority should appeal against that order; but they reserve the right to appeal or even politically comment against any order, even that passed by the Supreme Court,” Sachdeva said.

This comes a day after a group of 150 lawyers wrote to the Chief Justice of India highlighting a conflict of interest; Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain stayed Kejriwal’s bail order while his brother, Anurag Jain, serves as an ED counsel.