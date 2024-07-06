Delhi government starts flood control room to monitor Yamuna water level

NEW DELHI: Water minister Atishi on Friday announced that a 24x7 flood control room has been established to monitor the water level in the Yamuna during the monsoon season.

Addressing the press with Irrigation and Flood Control minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi said the control room is stationed at the office of the District Magistrate of East Delhi. The facility will gather real-time data from the Hathni Kund Barrage, the site from which water is released into the Yamuna.

“This flood control room will have people from all the concerned departments, including the Delhi government officials, Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi authorities. It will also have the involvement of services like BSES, Delhi Jal Board, Tata Power, health department,” the water minister said.

This initiative follows a strategic meeting by the government with relevant departments to assess and implement flood control measures. Bharadwaj added that the control room would be fully computerized, ensuring real-time data tracking.

Reflecting on the flood situation previous year, Atishi noted that the Yamuna river reached a historic high of 208.66 meters, the highest in 70 years. “We hope that the flood situation doesn’t occur in Delhi. But, if the water level in Yamuna rises, Delhi government is ready to deal with it,” she said. Last year, the city experienced one of its worst floods due to heavy rains and a swell in the Yamuna.

Move to aid flood management: Atishi

The control room is designed to monitor weather conditions across the Yamuna’s banks in the national capital and make informed decisions based on the observations. Relief and rescue operations will be activated when the water release exceeds one lakh cusecs, the minister said. The flood and revenue departments will take charge of evacuations and relief efforts if water levels breach the critical threshold.