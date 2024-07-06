ED conducts searches in four cities; seizes Rs 41L cash, documents in Delhi Jal Board tender ‘scam’

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate recently conducted searches in four states in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) corruption case, an official said on Friday. The searches were carried out at locations in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad on July 3. “Cash amounting to Rs 41 lakh, incriminating documents and digital evidence were seized,” the official said.

The ED has been probing two separate cases of irregularities in the tendering process of DJB. The criminal case stems from a CBI FIR and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government.

The ED initiated probe based on an ACB FIR against a company, Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd. and others alleging a scam in DJB in the name of augmentation and upgrade of 10 STPs at Pappankala, Nilothi (Package 1), Najafgarh, Keshopur (Package 2), Coronation Pillar, Narela, Rohini (Package 3] and Kondli (Package 4).

Officials said the four tenders valued at Rs 1,943 crore were given to joint venture entities in October 2022. Three JVs took part in four STP tenders to ensure that each one got the tender. The FIR alleges that the tendering conditions were made restrictive, including the adoption of a special tech to ensure that a select few entities participated in the tenders.

“The cost estimates initially prepared was Rs 1,546 crore but was revised during the tender process to Rs 1,943 crore,” the official said.