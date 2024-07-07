Delhi breathes easy as air quality best this year

NEW DELHI: The Air Quality Index in the capital was at its best on Sunday at 56, the lowest in the year, placing it in the “satisfactory” category, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI remained below 100 for seven days in June and improved further in July due to “favourable” weather, it said.

The CPCB reported an AQI of 56 at 9 pm, consistently in the “satisfactory” range from July 1-7, with Sunday marking the year’s lowest reading. An AQI between zero and 50 is “good,” 51 and 100 “satisfactory,” 101 and 200 “moderate,” 201 and 300 “poor,” 301 and 400 “very poor,” and 401 and 500 “severe.”

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded Delhi’s maximum temperature on Sunday at 35.8 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, with a minimum of 26.2 degrees, two degrees below average.

The weather office forecast generally cloudy skies with chances of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, or lightning in the evenings until July 13. No alerts have been issued for the upcoming week, but temperatures are expected to rise, leading to higher humidity levels, with daytime relative humidity between 57% and 93%. Temperatures may reach up to 37 degrees Celsius in the next five days. Delhi has recorded 10.6 mm of rainfall in July so far, indicating a rain deficit of 61%.

According to the MeT office, the monsoon winds shifting towards Delhi is likely to intensify rain in the coming days.