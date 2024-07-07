Delhi records year's lowest Air Quality Index

NEW DELHI: The AQI (Air Quality Index) in the national capital was recorded at its lowest of the year at 56, with the air quality in the "satisfactory" category for the entire first week of July, according to monitoring agencies.

Delhi's AQI was under 100 for seven days in June and has improved further due to the weather in July. The AQI was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI has also been in the "satisfactory" category from July 1 to 7 as well, with Sunday being the lowest of the year.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The city recorded maximum temperatures of 35.8 degree Celsius on Sunday, 0.8 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature was 26.2 degree Celsius, two notches below of the season's average, it said.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms or lightning during the evening hours of the day. There will be generally cloudy skies with light rain until July 13, according to the IMD's seven-day prediction. The relative humidity oscillated between 57 per cent and 93 per cent during the day.