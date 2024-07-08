BJP discusses Delhi assembly polls, to highlight ‘corruption’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday held a meeting to discuss upcoming Assembly polls in the city. In the meeting of its extended executive committee, attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and recently elected MPs from the city, the “corruption” in the AAP-led Delhi government and jailed leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, were discussed, a party leader said.

The focus of the meeting was the preparedness of the BJP for the Assembly elections due in February next year and the passing of a political proposal presented by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and seconded by North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia over the “shortcomings” of the Delhi government.

After the discussion and coordination, the MP for North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, re-endorsed the political proposal. The BJP leaders highlighted the AAP government’s failure on multiple issues and underlined “welfare policies” of the Narendra Modi-led central government, the leader said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the people of Delhi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections have responded to Kejriwal’s “corruption” by reelecting BJP MPs on all seven seats.

“This election was a coalition of two failed parties who fought for their selfish interests, which is why their defeat matters. The people of Delhi have shown that they stand with the right, not with the corrupt,” Sachdeva said.