BJP discusses Delhi assembly polls, to highlight ‘corruption’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday held a meeting to discuss upcoming Assembly polls in the city. In the meeting of its extended executive committee, attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and recently elected MPs from the city, the “corruption” in the AAP-led Delhi government and jailed leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, were discussed, a party leader said.
The focus of the meeting was the preparedness of the BJP for the Assembly elections due in February next year and the passing of a political proposal presented by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and seconded by North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia over the “shortcomings” of the Delhi government.
After the discussion and coordination, the MP for North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, re-endorsed the political proposal. The BJP leaders highlighted the AAP government’s failure on multiple issues and underlined “welfare policies” of the Narendra Modi-led central government, the leader said.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the people of Delhi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections have responded to Kejriwal’s “corruption” by reelecting BJP MPs on all seven seats.
“This election was a coalition of two failed parties who fought for their selfish interests, which is why their defeat matters. The people of Delhi have shown that they stand with the right, not with the corrupt,” Sachdeva said.
In the meeting, the BJP leaders expressed strong confidence in “winning the Assembly elections and that too with a clear majority.”
“The public’s trust in this government has eroded. It is a great misfortune for a state where the Chief Minister is in jail on charges of corruption, his former deputy Manish Sisodia had to resign as he is behind bars, and senior minister Satyendar Jain has been in jail for over two years,” a senior party leader said.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Goyal, while taking a potshot at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, said it is sad that a leader with “childish intelligence” is not able to understand that the people of the country have given him less than 100 seats for the third time and that his party failed to open its account in 13 states.
In his first address to 18th Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP over communal violence. In the 2020 Vidhan Sabha elections, the AAP remained victorious with 62 seats, while the BJP had to settle for 8. The Congress had drawn a blank.
The BJP, which has remained in power in the Centre for the last 10 years, has been unable to form a government in Delhi or give a popular face for the CM’s post for more than 25 years now.