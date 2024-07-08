BJP putting pressure on judiciary to keep Kejriwal in jail: AAP

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Sunday alleged that the BJP is exerting undue pressure on the judiciary to ensure Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remains behind bars.

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta claimed the brother of the High Court judge who stayed Kejriwal’s bail granted by the lower court is a special lawyer for the ED and suggests a “conflict of interest.”

“The country has heard stories of the so-called liquor scam for the last two years. The investigation has been going on, and the probe agency has submitted documents running into 50,000 pages, in addition to the testimony of 554 witnesses. Despite this, the investigating agencies do not have any evidence against Kejriwal,” Gupta alleged.

“The probe agencies either pressurised the witnesses or false statements were taken from them by luring them with bail. While granting bail to Kejriwal, the trial court had clearly stated that there was no money trail against the chief minister. Under the PMLA, a judge grants bail only when they are convinced that the person is completely innocent.” she said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the bail granted by the lower court does not mean that the higher court cannot turn it down. “If Kejriwal is so convinced that he is not guilty, then instead of seeking bail, why is he not seeking day-to-day trials of his case,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will hear a plea by Kejriwal on Monday seeking additional meetings with his lawyers. Kejriwal has contested a trial court’s July 1 order, which denied his request for prison authorities to grant two extra weekly meetings with his lawyers via videoconferencing. Currently, he is permitted two meetings per week with his legal team.

In separate petitions, Kejriwal has also challenged his arrest in the corruption case initiated by the CBI concerning the alleged excise policy scam.

The CBI arrested him on June 26 while he was in judicial custody in Tihar Jail for a related money laundering case filed by the ED. Kejriwal, initially arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the high court subsequently stayed this bail order.