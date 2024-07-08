Delhi gardener records obscene videos of minor girl while bathing, held

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man, working as a Gardner at a southwest Delhi farmhouse, was caught recording a video of a minor girl residing at a nearby house while she was taking a bath, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Anoop Kumar, a native of district Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested.

DCP (southwest) Rohit Meena said a 15-year-old girl lodged a complaint stating that she was taking a bath on July 7 at her residence in Salapur Kheda in southwest Delhi when she suddenly sensed someone's presence at the ventilator of the bathroom.

"The girl immediately raised an alarm and later the police was informed," the DCP said.

The staff from Kapasehra police station reached the spot and apprehended the suspect Anoop Kumar. "When his mobile phone was checked, we found some objectionable videos," Meena said.

Accordingly, a case was registered under section 77 (voyeurism) of the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and section 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act after which the accused was placed under arrest.

The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has introduced a new chapter on 'Offences against Woman and Child’. By placing this in the early part of the statute (i.e. as Chapter V), it signifies the importance given to tackling crime against women and child.

The section 77 of the BNS deals with the act of watching, capturing, or disseminating private images of a woman without her consent.

The term "private act" is defined, and the punishment for the first conviction includes imprisonment for not less than one year and may extend to three years, along with a fine. Subsequent convictions carry a higher penalty of imprisonment for not less than three years and up to seven years, along with a fine.