Six cyber cons selling ‘bank accounts’ in police net in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Six cyber fraudsters who used to sell their bank accounts on the commission basis and cheat people were arrested by the Delhi Police from Bihar and Jharkhand in a multistate operation, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as, Raushan Kumar Shukla, Shivendra Kumar, Tushar Karmakar, Sagar Karmakar, Rahul Patro and Rahul Patro.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that a woman lodged a complaint stating that she had received a call from an unknown number on December 2, 2023, where the caller impersonated himself as her friend from Canada and told her that his relative Raushan Kumar Shukla in Mumbai needs money for the treatment of his grandmother.

“After some time the complainant got a WhatsApp call from another mobile number and the person from the other side introduced himself as Raushan Kumar Shukla.

The victim woman then transferred Rs 3 lakh. A day later, the alleged people demanded more money for treatment, which the victim woman again transferred,” the DCP said.

However, when they kept demanding more and more money, the woman got suspicious and approached the police. Accordingly, based on her statement, an FIR under relevant provisions of law was registered and a probe was initiated.

During the investigation and on analyses of the bank statement of the accounts, it was found that amounts to the tune of Rs 36 lakhs had been transferred in many other accounts.

“Following the account trail, one Raushan Kumar Shukla was arrested on May 23 from Bettiah in Bihar. On sustained interrogation he disclosed that he had shared all his bank account details with co-accused Shivendra Kumar, on a percentage basis and later on the bank details were shared with other co-accused Mantu Thakur and Vikash Thakur,” the officer said.

On further investigation, Shivendra Kumar, another accused, was also arrested on May 23. “The other co-accused, namely Mantu Thakur and Vikash Thakur, are still at large,” said the DCP.

Police said that other accused were arrested on June 27, who disclosed that they had shared their account details to other accused on the commission basis. Further investigation into the matter is undergoing.