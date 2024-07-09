‘Delay in trial’: SC to consider listing fresh plea for Sisodia’s bail

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday moved the apex court to revive an earlier petition seeking bail in Delhi excise policy cases which was disposed of by the Supreme Court.

Acknowledging the plea, CJI DY Chandrachud said he will look into the matter. On June 4, a two-judge bench of the top court comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Sandeep Mehta refused to entertain Sisodia’s bail pleas in cases lodged by the CBI and ED, saying Sisodia can revive his petitions for bail after the central agencies file their final chargesheet in the cases involving alleged corruption and money laundering.

The court also recorded ED’s submission that a chargesheet will be filed by July 3.

During the hearing on Monday, Sisodia’s counsel Abhishek Singhvi said an application is filed for revival of a disposed of petition which was filed seeking bail in the cases.

The plea said the probe agencies’ counsel had told the court that the chargesheet in the excise policy ‘scam’ case and the linked money laundering matter will be filed by July 3. “Sisodia has been in jail for 16 months. The court said the trial must conclude, it hasn’t started. I filed the special leave petition, they gave liberty to revive after July 3,’ Singhvi said.