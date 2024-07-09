Delhi University to offer courses on Hindu studies

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Centre for Hindu Studies has proposed six new elective courses aimed at students wishing to specialize in Hindu Studies.

The proposed electives, which include introduction to Vedic Literature, Upanishad Parichaya, and Dharma and Religion, are awaiting approval from the academic council, scheduled to meet on July 12.

The additions are based on recommendations from the governing body of the Centre for Hindu Studies. According to an official, the objective is to expand the curriculum and offer students a broader range of choices.

The new electives include papers on Bhagavad Gita for Humanity, Hindu thinkers, and Purana Parichaya. These courses will be available to students who prefer not to study Commerce, Political Science, or Computer Science as minor electives. “We have proposed these electives to make our course curriculum more comprehensive and aligned with students’ needs. As a relatively new establishment, our effort is to make our programmes well-rounded,” the official added.

Under Vedic Literature, students will study prominent Vedic and Upanishadic commentators, from the Rigveda to Vedangas.