School alerts cops after girl claims friend molested by teacher, probe reveals she was just scolded

NEW DELHI: A school in the Mehrauli area of the national capital alerted the cops after a Class 8 student informed the school's counsellor about a purported incident of molestation of her 12-year-old classmate by her tuition teacher.
However, after a thorough inquiry by the police, it was found that the girl was only scolded and not sexually harassed in any manner.
Sharing the details, DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said a PCR call was received on July 8 from a school where it was alleged that a tuition teacher had done "something wrong" with a girl child after which the police rushed to the school located in the Mehrauli area.
At the school, the cops met the counsellor who stated that a girl student in Class 8 told her that a tuition teacher molested her classmate by touching her inappropriately.
When the cops, along with the counsellor, examined the alleged victim in front of her parents, she told them that she was "not" abused by her tuition teacher in any way.
The girl used to take tuitions from a teacher around 4-5 months back. One day, the teacher had scolded her while putting his hand on her head which the 12-year-old girl's classmate took as a "bad touch".
"The child stated that she did not go to tuitions and left the classes nearly four months ago and the teacher did not do anything wrong and did not give her any bad touch," the officer said, adding that her statement was recorded accordingly.
Later, the cops examined the mother of the girl child who told the cops that the tuition teacher also used to teach their elder daughter. "The girl was also examined by the mother but she did not reveal any kind of molestation or sexual assault by the tuition teacher," the officer said.
The mother, later, refused any kind of medical examination of her daughter as well as any legal action in this regard.