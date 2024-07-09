School alerts cops after girl claims friend molested by teacher, probe reveals she was just scolded

NEW DELHI: A school in the Mehrauli area of the national capital alerted the cops after a Class 8 student informed the school's counsellor about a purported incident of molestation of her 12-year-old classmate by her tuition teacher.

However, after a thorough inquiry by the police, it was found that the girl was only scolded and not sexually harassed in any manner.

Sharing the details, DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said a PCR call was received on July 8 from a school where it was alleged that a tuition teacher had done "something wrong" with a girl child after which the police rushed to the school located in the Mehrauli area.

At the school, the cops met the counsellor who stated that a girl student in Class 8 told her that a tuition teacher molested her classmate by touching her inappropriately.

When the cops, along with the counsellor, examined the alleged victim in front of her parents, she told them that she was "not" abused by her tuition teacher in any way.