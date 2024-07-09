Teacher-student ratio in government-run schools skewed, claims BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday alleged that the school education system in Delhi has been “severely damaged” under the leadership of Education Minister Atishi.

“Delhi government schools lack teachers, yet the Kejriwal government has diverted over 5,000 teachers to non-teaching duties, thus affecting teaching in schools,” he said.

Sachdeva claimed that the teacher-student ratio in Delhi government schools is relatively low, with a deficit of around 6,000 teachers.

“The government has not recruited new regular or guest teachers in the past decade and many teachers are being forced to perform clerical and legal duties, further impacting classroom teaching,” he alleged.

Sachdeva accused the Kejriwal government of “misusing educational funds” to employ party cadres and “influence first-time voters” through schemes like the ‘Business Blaster Scheme’.

He expressed concern over “non-academic activities” and claimed that stringent policies on student promotion were leading to teacher frustration and a decline in educational standards.