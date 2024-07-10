Attempt to cover up tree felling: AAP

NEW DELHI: A fact-finding committee from the Delhi government on Tuesday inspected Satbari in the southern Ridge area, where it is alleged that 1,100 trees were felled without the necessary permissions.

During the visit, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that there was an attempt to cover up the tree felling. “The stump and stem of the cut trees were being removed from the place to keep a lid on the whole thing,” he alleged.

He said instead of cutting down trees in the forested area, land from nearby farmhouses could have been utilised for road construction. “Hundreds of trees were cut down to widen the Gaushala Road in the Satbari forest area, even though the land from the farmhouses could have been acquired. This benefited the large farmhouse owners,” Bharadwaj said in a post in Hindi on X.