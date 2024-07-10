Attempt to cover up tree felling: AAP

NEW DELHI: A fact-finding committee from the Delhi government on Tuesday inspected Satbari in the southern Ridge area, where it is alleged that 1,100 trees were felled without the necessary permissions.
During the visit, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that there was an attempt to cover up the tree felling. “The stump and stem of the cut trees were being removed from the place to keep a lid on the whole thing,” he alleged.
He said instead of cutting down trees in the forested area, land from nearby farmhouses could have been utilised for road construction. “Hundreds of trees were cut down to widen the Gaushala Road in the Satbari forest area, even though the land from the farmhouses could have been acquired. This benefited the large farmhouse owners,” Bharadwaj said in a post in Hindi on X.
“By looking at this road, it is clear that the lush forest was cut down to benefit the large farmhouse owners. There is a big possibility of corruption in it, it should be probed,” he added in the post.
Bharadwaj claimed that “it is under the knowledge of the Supreme Court that the Delhi LG during his visit here on February 3, 2024, gave verbal order to cut the trees”.
Revenue Minister Atishi, another member of the three-person committee, accused officials of concealing information and dodging meetings, saying, “Officers were hiding facts from them and avoiding to attend the meeting.”
“Delhi has faced a severe heatwave this year. Delhi has a problem of pollution, in such a situation, if trees are cut illegally in the sensitive ecosystem zone of the city and it is done under the supervision of the highest authority then who will take care of the interests of the people,” she said.
Strict action should be taken against those who were involved in “illegal” felling of the trees, the minister said. She mentioned that the committee intends to present its report to the Supreme Court, which is currently handling the issue.
The AAP-led Delhi government had claimed that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) felled the trees based on verbal instructions from the Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. In response, they formed a committee that included ministers Bharadwaj, Atishi, and Imran Hussain to investigate the incident. Conversely, the
BJP, citing some documents, asserted that the felling of trees had been approved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai.