During emergencies, how PCR personnel helped deliver babies

NEW DELHI: On April 26, 2024, a young man residing in southwest Delhi dialled the police helpline number 112 around 8.45 pm. He was tense, his voice trembling, and he desperately called for help.

“Please help; my pregnant wife is in immense labour pain. Please help!,” the man told the policeman over the call. A PCR vehicle was dispatched to the specified location — Kapashera —where the couple was residing.

When the police officers reached the spot, along with one female constable, the woman was lying on the stairs of her house and crying due to the excruciating pain. The cops immediately lifted her, made her lie down in their vehicle and rushed to the hospital.

Midway, her condition deteriorated, and she could no longer handle it, which forced the police to stop the vehicle and ultimately, the woman gave birth to a baby boy inside the PCR van.

In the past year, the PCR personnel have taken 17 such women to the hospitals.

It is not just pregnant women; the Delhi Police’s Police Control Room (PCR) unit, which is the first responder in almost every type of emergency, has saved more than 40,000 lives in the past year by timely giving people medical aid or taking them to hospitals.

According to data shared by the police, 40,371 injured people in different incidents or accidents were rushed to hospital at the time of emergency. The figure excludes 17 pregnant women who had no choice but to dial the PCR helpline number at the last moment to be given medical aid at the right time.

“If I have to recall, among those 17 women, probably a couple of them delivered their child inside the PCR vehicle,” DCP PCR Anand Mishra told this newspaper. During COVID-19 times, a maximum of nine deliveries took place in PCR vans.

DCP Mishra, speaking to this newspaper, said that the Max Hospital trains his staff to provide primary medical aid, such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). “Our PCR vans are equipped with medical kits and other related medical equipment to provide first aid,” the officer said.

In the past year, the PCR unit has taken 1,281 injured people in northwest Delhi, 1,887 in Rohini, 3,481 in north, 1,217 in central, 1,034 in east, 2,359 in Shahdara, 1,384 in New Delhi, 2,121 in south west, 3,036 in south district, and 3,023 people in southwest Delhi to hospitals and saved their lives. Besides this, the PCR unit has also apprehended 128 criminals, traced 984 missing children and recovered 1,423 stolen vehicles.