Green panel issues notices to Centre, three states over loss of 5.8 million trees

NEW DELHI: National Green Tribunal has issued notices to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and forest departments of Maharashtra, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh over alleged disappearance of 5.8 million trees from agricultural lands between 2019 and 2022.

Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel observed that massive loss of trees was observed particularly in Telangana and Maharashtra.

The NGT said that as per a media report, the states of Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, particularly the area around Indore experienced massive loss of trees and disappearance of mature farmlands.

“The tree loss estimate was on the “conservative” side and most of the losses were likely between 2018 and 2020. An approx. of 11 per cent of such trees detected via satellite during 2010-2011 were no longer visible when reviewed from 2018 to 2022, leading the researchers to conclude that these trees had “disappeared”,” the NGT said in the order quoting media report on which it had taken suo-motu action.

The NGT said that media report highlights that about 56 per cent of India is covered by farmland and 22 per cent by forest and with the largest agricultural area in the world, changes in tree cover here, while critical, have been largely “overlooked”.

“The news item indicates violation of the provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986 and the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980,” said the NGT order.

The order further stated that the report raises substantial issue relating to compliance of the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment.

“Let notice be issued to the respondents,” the order by the green tribunal read.