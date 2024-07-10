L-G regularises 112 posts of doctors, non-medicos at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena has approved the conversion of 112 medical and non-medical temporary posts into permanent posts in Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Rajniwas said on Tuesday.

Those who have been made permanent include specialists, Resident Doctors, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Lab Assistant, Statistical Assistant, among others.

Decision was taken for improving services at the hospital and providing better service conditions to government employees. The L-G directed these posts to be filled through Recruitment from UPSC or DSSSB on permanent basis.

Rajniwas said the move is in line with L-G’s efforts to end adhocism from government departments.

“Right after taking charge in May 2022 he had issued directions to departments to resolve pending issues of employees like promotions, service matters, among others.”