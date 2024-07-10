Rain in Delhi, waterlogging in some areas

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday as Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius. Noida and Ghaziabad that fall in the National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy showers, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more downpours over next five days.

The IMD forecast said thunder and lightning can be expected along with the light rains. Also, as per the Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index of Delhi on Tuesday was 76, which is better than satisfactory.

As per latest IMD bulletin, Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir will see moderate to heavy rainfall over the next five days. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius.

Several areas in Delhi were once again waterlogged after heavy rains lashed parts of the city on Tuesday. As a result, traffic was disrupted with commuters finding it difficult to reach their destinations.

The Public Works Department (PWD) reported receiving 22 calls about waterlogging and three to four complaints of uprooted trees by the afternoon.