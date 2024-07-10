Teachers demand postings after cancellation of transfers

NEW DELHI: After a continuous tussle, the transfer of 5,000 teachers has been reversed following which they returned to their respective schools on Tuesday, confirmed the general secretary of the government school teachers association.

A delegation from the Government School Teachers Association, led by General Secretary Ajay Veer Yadav, met the Director of Education. The DoE had assured that the names of all transferred teachers would be reinstated on their school IDs, and the situation as of July 1 would be restored.

Additionally, Ajay Veer Yadav requested the Director of Education to immediately reinstate the guest teachers who were affected by the transfer of permanent teachers.

The director instructed the computer cell officials to take action to reinstate the guest teachers. The officials assured that the situation would be restored to that of July 1.