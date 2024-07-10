Teachers demand postings after cancellation of transfers

NEW DELHI: After a continuous tussle, the transfer of 5,000 teachers has been reversed following which they returned to their respective schools on Tuesday, confirmed the general secretary of the government school teachers association.
A delegation from the Government School Teachers Association, led by General Secretary Ajay Veer Yadav, met the Director of Education. The DoE had assured that the names of all transferred teachers would be reinstated on their school IDs, and the situation as of July 1 would be restored.
Additionally, Ajay Veer Yadav requested the Director of Education to immediately reinstate the guest teachers who were affected by the transfer of permanent teachers.
The director instructed the computer cell officials to take action to reinstate the guest teachers. The officials assured that the situation would be restored to that of July 1.
The delegation included B.L. Sharma, Sandeep Bhardwaj, Dr. Sanjeev Jha, Praveen Upadhyay, and Lalita Adhyapak.
Babulal Sharma, Vice President of Adhyapak Shakti Manch said, “Today’s order, resulting from a prolonged struggle, will bring significant mental, physical, and familial relief to the 5000 teachers. We extend our congratulations to all our colleagues and express our gratitude to those who supported us.
Special thanks to all the MPs of Delhi and Virendra Sachdeva, who facilitated our meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Sunday, despite it being a holiday, leading to immediate orders from the Chief Secretary, providing substantial relief to a large number of affected teachers.”
Last week despite Education Minister Atishi’s directive to cancel these transfers, over 5,000 teachers were moved at the BJP’s behest.
The AAP MLA had highlighted that the Education Minister has reiterated her demand in a letter to the Chief Secretary, urging the withdrawal of the transfer orders and action against non-compliant officers. He pointed out that the BJP is disrupting students’ education through these transfers, while highlighting the Kejriwal government’s significant investment and reforms in the education sector. The AAP stands firmly with the teachers against these transfers.
The controversy
The order, which said teachers who have worked in the same school for 10 years or more would have to mandatorily apply for transfer, had led to protests by teachers across the board. The Education Department said it had received several representations on the transfer orders issued by the Directorate of Education.