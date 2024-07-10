Trial run of Mohalla bus service held

NEW DELHI: Before rolling out the Mohalla Bus Service in the city’s neighbourhood, a new experimental stretch has been created to test the feasibility of the scheme.

The Delhi Transport Corporation has created a new route for the trial run of the Mohall Bus Service between Akshardham metro and Mayur Vihar phase-3 in East Delhi named ‘MS-1’, officials said.

On this route, the 9-metre long buses will run covering the residential pockets and will provide the last-mile connectivity till the metro stations.

According to officials, Route MS-1 includes stops at crucial locations such as Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station, various Trilokpuri blocks, Chand Cinema, Kalyanpuri Crossing, Kondli Mod, Rajbir Colony Pul Number-1, Ghazipur Thana, Gharoli Extension, and Sapera Basti. This newspaper had earlier reported that a trial run of the Mohalla Bus Service will be conducted before getting a nod from the city government.