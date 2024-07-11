20-yr-old Ashoka student youngest invitee to Geneva Annual Curators Summit

NEW DELHI: Ashoka University student Ishan Pratap Singh has become the youngest city-head in the world of the city-based Hubs of the Global Shapers Community.

The 20-year-old boy has been invited to attend the Annual Curators Summit in Geneva (July 10-12, 2024) at the World Economic Forum, representing the New Delhi Hub, the oldest Indian Hub and one of the oldest worldwide.

He already heads the New Delhi Global Shapers’ efforts for the six impact areas of health, the planet, civic engagement, reskilling, basic needs and inclusivity.

At 20 years old, he is the youngest Curator in the world, and has experience designing and leading MECE (mutually exclusive collectively exhaustive) projects, (most recently a project focused on Health Awareness) with successful execution, that lead to constructive outcomes for society.

Ishan has experience in policymaking at the Election Commission of India, Green Energy at Ernst&Young LLP. Ishan holds a degree in Economics and Finance from Ashoka University with a transcript and degree credits for summer coursework in Business Strategy from the London School of Economics.

He has taken additional University coursework in International Relations and he is actively looking for opportunities to contribute constructively to the best of his knowledge.