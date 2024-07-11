'Admin stopping funds for events, exchange program': AIIMS student

NEW DELHI: Agitated with the alleged apathy from administration, the undergraduate union body of AIIMS’ students said they may go on a strike if the institute fails to address their grievances.

Recently, the students’ body also protested before the directors’ office and raised slogans demanding the authority to heed their call.

President of AIIMS Students Association Vaibhav Maurya said the administration is ignoring demands including stoppage of annual funds to run union’s activities, denying permission to hold social, cultural events and deterring students to enroll into students exchange programmes.

“Permission to all socio-cultural events, including the widely renowned PULSE, has been repeatedly denied on baseless grounds. The association receives around Rs 10 lakh of annual funds to conduct literary, sports events and operate cultural societies, which has been cruelly denied by the administration, depriving the students of the opportunities to indulge in holistic growth,” he said.

The permit to conduct a student-led scientific conference INSIGHT’ has been denied, Maurya added. “The administration has actively sought to prevent students from pursuing research electives and exchange programs,” he said.