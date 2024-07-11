BJP peddling rumours to mislead people: AAP

NEW DELHI: Responding to BJP’s allegations, power minister Atishi accused the saffron party of misleading Delhi residents, claiming that BJP-ruled states have the highest electricity costs and suffer from frequent power cuts.

The minister cited a Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (DERC) order which stated that current PPAC will remain unchanged. She explained that according to the Electricity Act of 2003, DISCOMs can increase the PPAC by up to 10% in the summer to meet increased demand, a provision that has been in place since the Act was passed.

Atishi said the BJP is misleading the people by spreading rumours that electricity prices have been increased in Delhi through the PPAC. “States here BJP is in powerprovide the most expensive electricity in the country. Besides, even after paying expensive electricity bills, people have to face nearly eight hours of power cuts in peak summers,” Atishi claimed.

The power minister claimed that Gurgaon-Faridabad in Haryana, and Noida-Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh have been facing 8-hour-long power cuts during the summers.

“On the other hand, the AAP government provides 24-hour electricity to Delhi residents and the cheapest electricity in the country. Lakhs of people get free electricity in Delhi,: Atishi asserted.

Citing the DERC order regarding PPAC, the minister said the current PPAC have remained the same and no further charges will be added. “But, DISCOMs have provision under Electricity Act that allows them to increase PPAC by up to 10% in case of high cost of power purchase. Power needs to be purchased from electricity exchange during summers to meet increased demand, and therefore PPAC might be greater in summers, especially due to heatwaves. So, the BJP is requested not to spread lies,” Atishi said.

‘... worse in UP, Haryana’

