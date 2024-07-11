Fake marksheet case: NSUI seeks probe into DUSU president Tushar Dedha

NEW DELHI: The NSUI on Wednesday slammed DUSU president Tushar Dedha for allegedly using “fraudulent” Class 12 marksheet to get admitted in Delhi University and demanded a fast track inquiry by the administration into the matter.

Addressing the press, the Congress’ student wing member Akshay Lakhra raised questions on the legality of ABVP affiliate Dedha’s Class 12 marksheet obtained as a regular student simultaneously from two different boards, UP Board and CBSE, in 2016.

The NSUI demanded a fast track inquiry into the matter by the DU administration and cancellation of Dedha’s admission as an MA student from Satyawati College.

They also demanded Dedha’s resignation from the post of DUSU president and asked the administration to remove him as the student union’s head. The NSUI asked the varsity to reveal the details of the marksheet used by Dedha to get admission in DU.