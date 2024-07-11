Former minister Anand, AAP MLA Kartar Singh join saffron bandwagon

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar joined the BJP on Tuesday alongside former Delhi minister Raj Kumar Anand, claiming that development in the national capital has come to a halt.

Tanwar criticized the state of affairs in the national capital, stating it has become a “hell” due to the lack of development and ongoing civic issues related to water and sanitation.

Anand, who contested unsuccessfully in the recent Lok Sabha election on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket, accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of neglecting issues affecting Dalits. A former minister in the Kejriwal cabinet, Anand resigned from his post in the government and the party over corruption concerns following the arrest of the party’s convener in the excise policy case.

Anand, the former MLA from Patel Nagar, joined the BJP along with his wife Veena Anand, also a former legislator, and several other AAP leaders.

Their induction into the BJP was overseen by Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and national general secretary Arun Singh. Both Sachdeva and Singh welcomed the new members and asserted that AAP’s rule in Delhi is nearing its end due to widespread public dissatisfaction with its corruption and scandals.

Tanwar and Anand expressed their admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and vision. Tanwar remarked, “Delhi is in a bad shape. A party which was born out of a movement to end corruption is deeply steeped in corruption.”