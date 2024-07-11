What’s on the menu?

As India played against South Africa in the T20 World Cup finals, my husband and I, along with our group of friends, decided to watch the match at a well-known pub in Delhi. The feeling of enjoying a sport along with fellow enthusiasts is unparalleled — remember our childhood, when the whole neighbourhood would come together to watch a cricket match and cheer for India?

Coming back to that evening, the said restaurant which once boasted of menus that were designed like a newspaper and were quite quirky and fun to flip through, now has the QR code menus which allows a diner to scan the menu and place the order directly from their phone. Now in the revelry and excitement of the night, I do not recall when, but I managed to place an order not once, but three times. Apparently, due to a server issue, the dish I wished to order just once, was received by the backend of the kitchen three times. The fault is neither theirs nor mine, and yet the price had to be paid.

The pandemic mandated the usage of QR codes in restaurants to ensure a level of hygiene, and also because, at that time, the industry was short-staffed and human interactions were kept minimal. Today, in a booming food and beverage industry, no restaurant in good conscien ce should take away the experience of browsing a well-put-together physical menu as they leave a big impression on diners.

At Delhi’s The Big Chill — a popular chain serving some of the most delectable and comforting fare, the A3-sized vibrant menu is a key attraction. It boasts of classic movie posters that also add to their décor and ambience, and dishes defined clearly with designated numbers that loyalists remember well. There is a sense of drama as one turns every laminated page — a feeling that you’re about to spot a dish that you never knew existed, despite a decade of visiting the chain.