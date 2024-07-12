14 drain regulators renovated to prevent floods: Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said the department has renovated the regulators on 14 drains to avoid flooding in the city. He said the department has made pilot cuts wherever there were islands to facilitate movement of water.

“Some of the locations include the ITO bridge, Old Railway bridge, near Vasudev Ghat. Making pilot cuts is a temporary measure to create an additional passage for the extra discharge during flood,” he said.

The department has also restored the regulator of drain number 12 near the WHO Building, which had broken during the flood last year causing areas like ITO to submerge, he said. “There are 14 drains that have regulators and they have all been restored,” the minister added.

Bharadwaj said the primary cause of flooding in Delhi was water being discharged into the Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage of Haryana, which is exacerbated by heavy rain. To protect the city, direct drainage discharge is halted through regulators when the river’s level increases, warnings are issued at 204.5 metres, and evacuations begin at 205.33 metres, he said.

The minister said the first level of warning is triggered when the discharge from Hathnikund Barrage exceeds 1 lakh cusecs. At that time, public announcements are made to warn people. If discharge exceeds 3 lakh cusecs, people living on river embankments will be warned and arrangement will be made to shift them to shelters.