BJP stages protest over power tariff hike in Delhi, state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva detained

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Friday staged a massive protest against the AAP-ruled Delhi government in front over an alleged hike of electricity tariff charges in the national capital that has been burdening consumers.

The BJP leaders have alleged that electricity prices have gone up in Delhi since May 1 as power companies have hiked electricity tariffs while the ruling AAP accused the saffron party of misleading Delhi residents, claiming that BJP-ruled states have the highest electricity costs and suffer from frequent power cuts.

To maintain law and order so that things do not go out of hand, the Delhi Police detained state unit president Virendra Sachdeva.

The BJP leaders alleged that hefty amounts are being charged from the public by power companies in the name of Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC).

Sachdeva accused the Delhi government of not increasing the per-unit rate due to political gains but collected money by increasing charges under the PPAC and meter load.

"The PPAC which was 1.7% in 2015 has now been raised to 37% by the Kejriwal government. Even the pension surcharge which was 1% has now been increased to 7.5%," the Delhi BJP chief said.

Some Resident welfare associations also joined the BJP's proposed march to the secretariat against the power tariff hike.

East Delhi RWAs Joint Front Federation, president, BS Vohra said they strongly oppose the "hidden PPAC HIKE" in their electricity bills.

"While some people get free 200 units, others are being forced to pay PPAC charges of upto 37.75% as well 40.35%, alongwith exorbitant fixed charges, while Delhi Govt keeps claiming no hike in the electricity bills," he said.