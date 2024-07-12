Brij Bhushan case: Delhi court summons cops on July 26 for testimonies

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has scheduled the testimonies of two police officials for July 26 in the criminal case filed by female wrestlers against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and ex-WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Priyanka Rajpoot of the Rouse Avenue Court, has summoned the police officials to present their statements on the appointed date.

Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh on June 15, 2023, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIRs narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment, like inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation, by Singh at different times and places over a decade.