Delhi police asked to begin inquiry into missing children immediately

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police to ensure that inquiry starts immediately after a case of a missing child is reported and there is no waiting period of 24 hours.The high court said the reason behind waiting for 24 hours after children go missing appeared to be a presumption that they usually go with friends or relatives and return to their homes. However, the 24-hour delay may result in the child being taken outside the jurisdiction of the court or some untoward incident taking place, it said.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has also formulated an SOP which states that upon receiving a complaint of a missing child, an FIR shall be registered as trafficking or abduction, it said. “The SOP makes it adequately clear that action has to be taken immediately, promptly, forthwith and at once. There is no scope for any speculation or conjecture that the child may return home in 24 hours and hence the police can wait... In fact, the first 24-hour period is the crucial period, when steps for tracing of the missing person or child could lead to positive outcome,” the bench said.

The high court asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to look into the matter and give directions to all police stations to ensure that the waiting period of 24 hours is wholly unnecessary and whenever a complaint is received, the inquiry or investigation should immediately commence.