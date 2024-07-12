IIT-D research on brain cancer cure shows positive results in pre-clinical trials

NEW DELHI: Patients diagnosed with glioblastoma (Brain tumour) typically have a life expectancy of 12–18 months post-diagnosis. However, researchers at IIT Delhi have given such patients a ray of hope; a study published in the Biomaterials journal has possibly opened up a new treatment to cure brain tumour.

The Department of Biotechnology, GOI, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi have funded the research.

Working under the guidance of Dr Jayanta Bhattacharyya, Associate Professor, Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi, PhD student Vidit Gaur primarily conducted the study.

Glioblastoma, the most common and aggressive form of cancerous brain tumour in adults, poses significant treatment challenges despite available treatments like surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. However, the new approach aims to enhance treatment efficacy for brain tumors, potentially offering renewed hope for improving outcomes in glioblastoma patients.

In the course of the study, mice bearing glioblastoma treated with Immunosomes showed complete eradication of the tumour and remained tumour-free for at least three months. Additionally, the treatment generated a strong host immune response to fight against brain cancer. After three months, the team re-challenged the surviving mice by implanting glioblastoma cells. Surprisingly, the mice showed nearly no tumour growth, showing, Immunosomes could generate long-lasting immune memory that can prevent future tumours.

Dr Bhattacharyya said the research successfully showed long-lasting protection against glioblastoma. “We are excited to translate these findings to human clinical trials,” he added.