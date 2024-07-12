L-G orders agencies to urgently clear clogged drains, remove encroachment

NEW DELHI: L-G V K Saxena on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and directed agencies to urgently carry out desilting of drains and removal of encroachment along the drains, Raj Niwas officials said.

Saxena directed the Delhi Development Authority, which is coordinating with various construction agencies for the removal of debris and construction material from the Yamuna floodplains, to ensure that there is no obstruction in the flow of the Yamuna due to the construction of bridges and other activities in the floodplains.

Agencies have been directed to constantly monitor the waterlogging hot-spots across the capital in case of heavy rains. The L-G also ordered pumps to be installed at vulnerable spots and monitored round the clock from the control room. He said silt deposit in all 22 major drains should be assessed on urgent basis and all road culverts be cleaned urgently.

The meeting was held to review the flood control preparedness of concerned agencies in the city in the wake of incidents of heavy waterlogging across Delhi in recent days. Water minister Atishi was present in the meeting.

The L-G directed the Irrigation & Flood Control department, PWD, MCD, and NDMC to carry out extensive desilting of the drains, that should have been completed by June 15, and clear all choked drains on an urgent basis, an official said.

Noting that disposal of garbage and construction and demolition waste in the drains and heavy encroachment along the drains were primarily responsible for choking of drains that cause waterlogging in the city, he particularly directed the MCD to step up monitoring of drains and impose penalty for disposing garbage in them.

The DDA will conduct a thorough inspection of Yamuna in Delhi on July 13 to assess and ensure that the flow does not get obstructed during monsoons.

‘Remove waste, debris’

The L-G directed agencies particularly the PWD, Railways and NCRTC to expedite and remove all their equipment and waste from the Yamuna at the earliest. He particularly pointed out the heavy deposit of construction waste in the Yamuna in North Delhi, which is a highly vulnerable point during the flood.