Remove all encroachments on Yamuna riverbank: Delhi HC to DDA

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to eliminate all unauthorized constructions and encroachments along the Yamuna riverbank, riverbed, and its tributary drains.

A division bench, consisting of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, has appointed DDA’s vice-chairman as the nodal officer. This role includes coordinating efforts with MCD, Delhi Police, Delhi Metro and other agencies to ensure the removal of these encroachments.

“This court directs the vice chairman, DDA, shall convene a meeting of all the officials concerned within a week,” read the court order.

The case is scheduled for a follow-up hearing on September 9 to assess compliance with the court directive.

The order was issued in response to a petition by Shabnam Burney, who called for the demolition of illegal structures on the Yamuna riverbank and measures to prevent further encroachments.

The government counsel acknowledged that the floodplain area is critical to the river ecosystem and that encroachments could cause significant issues.

The HC’s decision mandates immediate action to restore Yamuna and its surrounding areas to their natural state, emphasizing the importance of maintaining ecological balance.

The counsel for Delhi Police and the government said many representations on illegal constructions on the river bank have been forwarded to the DDA and the MCD for action.

On April 8, while dealing with a case, the HC ordered removal of encroachment from the floodplain and sought a report from DDA on biodiversity parks and wetland there.