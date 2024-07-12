Roll back licensing fee hike, BJP urges MCD

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP has requested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to roll back the alleged 20 -150% increase in licensing fees for various business categories implemented in April 2023.

BJP leaders claimed that the AAP imposed new licensing fees after coming to power resulting in significant increase in cost for paan-tobacco shops, general stores, confectioneries, small and large caterers, barbers, dry cleaners, guest houses, auditoriums, and hotels.

“Following protests from trade organizations and the Delhi BJP, Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced a reconsideration of the increased fees. However, even after a full year, no reduction in fees has been announced,” Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

He said the increase in licensing fees across various categories is so substantial that small traders are now afraid to renew their municipal licenses or obtain new ones. “Many traders did not renew their licenses last year, hoping that the Mayor would reduce the fees soon. However, in the new financial year, there has been no reduction, and they are now troubled by penalty fine,” the party leader said.

Kapoor said during the BJP’s 15-year MCD tenure, they prevented hike in licensing fees, which AAP promptly raised on taking charge.