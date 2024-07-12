SC verdict today on Kejriwal’s appeal challenging ED arrest

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will on Friday pronounce its verdict on the appeal filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise case.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna had reserved the verdict on May 17. The court extensively heard for four days the ED and Kejriwal’s arguments.

The bench went through written records and asked ED to submit a chart to show what new evidence emerged after Manish Sisodia’s arrest to justify its decision to arrest Kejriwal.

Additional solicitor general SV Raju, appearing for the ED, had told the SC that the agency formally made AAP and Kejriwal the accused in the excise policy case. The ED told the SC that it discovered the alleged chats between Kejriwal and some hawala operators on the alleged proceeds of crime.

The probe agency claimed that chats were recovered from the devices of hawala operators after Kejriwal refused to share the password of his mobile phones.

The SC gave a week’s time to all the parties to file additional documents in the case.