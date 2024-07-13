Congress starts drive in Delhi to revamp local committees

NEW DELHI: To revive its grassroots strength for the 2025 Assembly elections, the Delhi Congress has initiated restructuring the party’s cadre by merging its ward-level committees with block committees. It has also introduced ‘mandalams’, an elementary unit of management.

Its arch rival BJP too operates under a similar ‘mandal’ system. “Firstly, we have reconstituted our 280 blocks into 250 in accordance with the latest delimitation exercise. Then, under each block, we have created a new position called ‘mandalam’. Each block will have two such mandalams,” DPCC spokesperson Anil Bharadwaj said on Friday.

“In blocks with a greater number of booths, we will appoint more than two mandalams,” he added. According to party officials, these mandalams will be entrusted with identifying and inducting 20 workers from political and social backgrounds to connect with voters and promote the party’s campaign.

Officials said monthly meetings of block and district-level committees will be held, at which all progress made in the campaign will be registered.

“Dates have been fixed. 2nd of every month for block level committees and 10th of every month for district committees. The progress made and hurdles encountered will be discussed. Accountability will also be fixed,” said Javed Mirza Ali, president, Chandni Chowk district committee.

Meanwhile, over the campaign for the assembly elections, officials said they would highlight the “governance failure of AAP”. “There are a lot of issues where the incumbent government has failed, like preventing water logging, pollution, power crisis, among others. Our campaign’s focus will be centred around them,” Ali added.

Congress has no representative in present Delhi assembly. The assembly polls are slated in Jan-Feb of 2025.