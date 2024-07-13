Delhi University to introduce Russian course for UG students

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Friday decided to introduce an undergraduate programme in Russian Language, besdies allowing students to pursue two degrees simultaneously. The decisions were taken in the university’s Academic Council meeting, the V-C announced.

During the meeting, a BA programme on Russian Language under the Department of Slavonic and Finno-Ugrian Studies, Faculty of Arts was approved for undergraduate students starting 2024-2025 academic year. “This is the first time in DU, that Russian program has been included at UG level. Earlier it was only taught at PG level,” the Vice-Chancellor said in the statement.

Apart from this, the council gave its nod to several proposals, including one on introducing courses for LLB Students at Faculty of Law on the three new criminal laws which came into effect on July 1.

A proposal to establish Dr BR Ambedkar Chair in the university has been sent to the UGC to seek its approval, the statement said. The council also approved proposal on introducing six elective papers titled ‘Introduction to Vedic Literature’, ‘Upanishad Parichaya’, ‘Dharma and Religion’, ‘Hindu Thinkers’, ‘Bhagavad Gita for Humanity and ‘Purana Parichaya’ for students at the Centre for Hindu Studies.

Besides, DU has rolled back the hike in charges for making corrections in marksheet and degree certificates following objections by the Academic Council members, the statement said. The council objected to the hike in fee approved by V-C Yogesh Singh last month, affecting an increase from `500 to `1,000 in the fee for those seeking correction in marksheet and degree within six years from the day of graduation and `1,000 to `2,000 for a period more than six years. An action taken report on the fee hike was tabled before the council to apprise them of proposals already passed by the V-C.