Forest dept did not give permission to DDA to fell any tree, says AAP

Even concerning the felling of 422 trees, no permission was granted.” It was only the exemption notification of the L-G dated February 14, 2024, which was published and it was not a permission to cut trees, the Delhi government said. It said the permission to cut trees is granted under section 9 of the Delhi Preservation Of Trees Act.

“However, this notification (exemption notification) was published under Section 24 of the Preservation of Tree Act. Therefore, it is very clear and the court accepted the fact that there was no permission even for 422 trees which was granted by the Delhi government,” it said.

The top court said the Delhi government is equally at fault for chopping down trees in the Ridge area and it must take the blame for illegally granting permission to chop down 422 trees.

It asked the AAP government to come out with a mechanism as to how it will compensate for this illegal cutting of trees.

Illegal felling of trees at ridge area

The Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognizance of felling about 1,100 trees for the road expansion in the ridge area at the eco-sensitive zone around Asola-Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary. Initially, on March 4 the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) sought apex court permission to cut trees for the construction of the Gaushala Road, for which the top court directed the DDA to re-examine the proposal with the help of field experts. However, an affidavit from the DDA’s Vice Chairman Subhashish Panda revealed that tree felling had already begun on February 16 and by February 26, all the intended trees were felled.