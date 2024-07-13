Sonepat encounter police version: Gangsters shot at police resulting in a gun battle

NEW DELHI: Two senior Delhi Police officers and one Sub Inspector had come under the firing of the gangsters in Haryana's Sonepat district last night.
The SI received a gunshot wound while the two senior officers escaped gunshot injury as the bullets hit their bullet-proof vest.
A fierce gunbattle had ensued at around 8:30 pm on Friday between the joint teams of the Haryana and Delhi police and the three gangsters on Chinoli road near Kharkhoda Village in Haryana's Sonepat district.
During the gunfight, three gangsters, of which two were allegedly involved in the killing of a man at a Burger King food outlet in Delhi last month, were gunned down by the forces.
The three who were neutralised were identified as Ashish alias Lalu, Vicky alias Chota and Sunny Gujjar. Both Ashish and Vicky were involved in the Burger King shootout in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area.
Aman Joon (26), a resident of Chhochhi (Jhajjar) was killed in the attack on June 18 when assailants pumped nearly 40 bullets into him.
The responsibility for the murder was taken by the fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau. Seeing the gravity of the sensational murder, the case was transferred to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.
On June 28, the Special Cell made the first arrest in the case by arresting accused Bijender Golu, who rode the sharpshooters on his motorcycle to the food outlet.
Parallely, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had been continuously working on Himanshu Bhau and his associates to curb their continuous unlawful activity in the Delhi NCR region.
Post the Burger King shootout, their teams were on the ground for more than three weeks to develop information on the shooters - Ashish Lalu and Vicky.
A senior Delhi Police officer told The New Indian Express that the Crime Branch received credible information on Friday, July 12, that both the absconding shooters - Ashish and Vicky will be going to Kharkhoda along with another associate in a Kia Seltos car to commit some crime.
Acting on the information a special team was formed with Haryana Police to trace the accused persons.
The team traced and intercepted the said Kia Seltos on Rohtak-Chinauli road around 8:40 pm.
Sensing police presence, the suspects tried to flee from the spot by turning towards the kachha road but their vehicle got stuck in the farm.
"The accused persons then started firing upon the police party while inside the car and simultaneously coming out of the vehicle. They were warned to stop firing on the police party and surrender. But, they did not budge to the warning of the police party and kept on firing," Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Shalini Singh said.
In the ensuing encounter, a bullet hit Sub-Inspector Amit on his leg, injuring him. The bullets hit the bulletproof vests of DCP (Crime) Amit Goel and ACP (Crime) Umesh Barthwal.
The police in response fired multiple shots resulting in the death of all the three gangsters.
According to the officer, around 19 rounds were fired by the police, and 24 rounds were fired by the assailants during the exchange of fire.
After the encounter was over, the Sonipat Police Control Room was informed to send an ambulance for the injured and inform the local police about the incident.
"The injured were immediately shifted to hospital, where they were declared brought dead," the Special CP said.
Later, the spot was examined by the teams of the Forensic Science Laboratory. Legal action under appropriate sections of law is being taken by Kharkhoda police station in Sonipat, the officer added.