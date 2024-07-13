Sonepat encounter police version: Gangsters shot at police resulting in a gun battle

NEW DELHI: Two senior Delhi Police officers and one Sub Inspector had come under the firing of the gangsters in Haryana's Sonepat district last night.

The SI received a gunshot wound while the two senior officers escaped gunshot injury as the bullets hit their bullet-proof vest.

A fierce gunbattle had ensued at around 8:30 pm on Friday between the joint teams of the Haryana and Delhi police and the three gangsters on Chinoli road near Kharkhoda Village in Haryana's Sonepat district.

During the gunfight, three gangsters, of which two were allegedly involved in the killing of a man at a Burger King food outlet in Delhi last month, were gunned down by the forces.

The three who were neutralised were identified as Ashish alias Lalu, Vicky alias Chota and Sunny Gujjar. Both Ashish and Vicky were involved in the Burger King shootout in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area.

Aman Joon (26), a resident of Chhochhi (Jhajjar) was killed in the attack on June 18 when assailants pumped nearly 40 bullets into him.