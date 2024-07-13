Uttarakhand chief secy summoned over Joshimath house cracks

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttarakhand chief secretary to submit an affidavit within six weeks outlining concrete actions taken to address the aftermath of land subsidence in Joshimath last year.

The tribunal is tasked with providing effective and expeditious remedies in cases relating to environmental protection, conservation of forests and other natural resources and enforcement of legal rights linked to the environment.

The “sinking” of roads and cracks in the walls of residential houses last year led to the displacement of residents and caused extensive property.

The tribunal has demanded accountability and remedial measures. Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel, expressed dissatisfaction with the progress report submitted by the state government on June 19, 2023.

“It lacked in substantive action at the ground level. Hence, the problem persists. There is no disclosure about agencies responsible for carrying out routine geological and geotechnical investigations at the state and Central levels,” it said.

“Pending projects should be reviewed due to the vulnerability of the areas. The report does not have the details about how many sites have been stabilized,” it said. The NGT’s intervention follows its suo motu registration of the disaster case.