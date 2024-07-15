As Munak Canal water recedes, skeleton of cabbie who went missing 4 years back found in submerged car

NEW DELHI: Skeletal remains of an unknown man, suspected to be that of a cabbie, who went missing four years back, were found in a car which emerged after the water levels at Munak canal receded following the July 11 sub-branch breach incident.
A portion of Munak canal, which channels water from Haryana to Delhi, collapsed in the wee hours of July 11, which on one side led to severe waterlogging in north-west Delhi’s Bawana, while on the other side -- the water-levels in the canal dropped by some metres.
Speaking to TNIE, a Delhi Police officer stated that after the breach, a car’s roof started appearing in the canal water following which the locals alerted the police and the car was retrieved with the help of a crane.
When the cops opened the car, which was in a mangled state, they were shocked to find the skeletal remains of a person on the driving seat. “There were some bones left on the seat and nothing else,” the officer told this newspaper.
Immediately, the cops called the forensic teams to the spot which then thoroughly examined the car, while parallely the cops began the search for the owner of the vehicle with the help of the car’s registration number. The police traced the owner, who was identified as Vinod, a cab driver who had gone missing way back in 2020 from the limits of Vijay Vihar police station.
The cops then contacted the missing man’s son Ravi who confirmed that his father had gone missing 4 years ago and since then the police were not able to trace him.
The police suspected that they were Vinod’s skeletal remains. Accordingly, the family was intimated and a post-mortem was conducted on Friday after which they handed over the remains to the kin. The family, though reluctant to accept that they were Vinod’s remains, still conducted his last rites.
When asked about any foul play in the incident, the officer stated that just 20 days before Vinod disappeared, he had called his son and told him that he was unwell and near the canal.
“The son immediately rushed to the location and found his father sitting in a car with heater on. The weather was hot at that time. The son somehow after breaking the glass of the vehicle opened the door and took his father to a hospital where doctors told him that he had paralysis symptoms,” the officer said.
The officer said the family ruled about any personal enmity or possibility of murder. “The body can only be indentified after the DNA matching report,” the official added.