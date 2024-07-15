As Munak Canal water recedes, skeleton of cabbie who went missing 4 years back found in submerged car

NEW DELHI: Skeletal remains of an unknown man, suspected to be that of a cabbie, who went missing four years back, were found in a car which emerged after the water levels at Munak canal receded following the July 11 sub-branch breach incident.

A portion of Munak canal, which channels water from Haryana to Delhi, collapsed in the wee hours of July 11, which on one side led to severe waterlogging in north-west Delhi’s Bawana, while on the other side -- the water-levels in the canal dropped by some metres.

Speaking to TNIE, a Delhi Police officer stated that after the breach, a car’s roof started appearing in the canal water following which the locals alerted the police and the car was retrieved with the help of a crane.

When the cops opened the car, which was in a mangled state, they were shocked to find the skeletal remains of a person on the driving seat. “There were some bones left on the seat and nothing else,” the officer told this newspaper.

Immediately, the cops called the forensic teams to the spot which then thoroughly examined the car, while parallely the cops began the search for the owner of the vehicle with the help of the car’s registration number. The police traced the owner, who was identified as Vinod, a cab driver who had gone missing way back in 2020 from the limits of Vijay Vihar police station.

The cops then contacted the missing man’s son Ravi who confirmed that his father had gone missing 4 years ago and since then the police were not able to trace him.