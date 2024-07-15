Four shops gutted due to massive fire in Mayur Vihar

NEW DELHI: At least four shops were gutted after a major fire broke out at a shopping complex in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 area of east Delhi in the intervening night of July 14-15, an official said on Monday.

According to the officials, a call was received around 11.30 pm on Sunday regarding a fire at Cafe Yank, Pocket -B, near Virmani hospital, Mayur Vihar Phase 2 after which 25 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot.Police too reached the spot.

“One person who got stuck at the terrace of the ill-fated building was rescued by the firemen,” DFS Director Atul Garg said.

DCP (East) Apurva Pandey said that two shopkeepers named Amar Preet Singh and Suman Jeet Singh (both real brothers) told them that they have four shops of School uniform in this market.

“At about 9:30 PM, they shut down the shops and went home. Then, at about 11:30 PM, they were informed by some body that a fire had broken out in their shops,” the DCP said.