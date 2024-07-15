Light to moderate rain this week in Delhi: IMD

NEW DELHI: Several areas of the capital witnessed a fresh spell of rain on Sunday, providing much-needed relief from the prolonged humidity. The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain over the next week.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city experienced seven days of rain in July up until last Saturday. This aligns with the average number of rainy days, which is also seven, based on IMD data from 2011 to 2023. Since July 1, the city has received 6 per cent less rainfall than normal, a variation that the IMD considers not uncommon.

Last month, Safdarjung recorded actual rainfall 228 per cent above the normal level, with 243.4 mm of rain compared to the seasonal norm of 74.1 mm. Notably, over 90 per cent of this rainfall occurred on June 28, when 228.1 mm of rain was recorded.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Sunday reached 37.1 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above the season’s average. At the same time, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, on par with the season average. Humidity levels hovered between 59 per cent to 84 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the “moderate” category, with a reading of 113.