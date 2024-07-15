Maestro Sunil Gavaskar preserved his best for Delhi

The next home series India played was against Clive Lloyd’s West Indies team. Gavaskar missed playing three of the five tests that season including the one at Kotla due to an injury. However, this match at Kotla announced the arrival of Sir Vivian Richards, who scored 192 not-out runs.

The fans in the national Capital waited for the 1976-77 series against Tony Grieg led England to see the maestro in full flow. India lost this match, played in the windy biting cold end-December, by an innings. The controversial English left-arm seamer John Lever had demolished the Indian batting. Gavaskar, however, stood tall in the midst of the ruins scoring 38 and 71, the highest in both the innings.

Next Gavaskar played at Kotla in January 1978 against Alvin Kallicharan-led West Indian side. This was a team dilapidated in strength due to the defection of its first-rung players to Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket. Gavaskar, who was by now captaining the India team, scored a century (120) in this match, the fourth of the series. However, this innings fell short in lustre to young all-rounder Kapil Dev’s brisk 126 not out. The match was drawn but went into the record books as Gavaskar became the first Indian to cross 4000 runs in test cricket.

Little Master next played at Kotla against the Australians in 1979, again a second-rung team, scoring a century (115), with two others crossing the three-figure mark – Gundappa Vishwanath and Yashpal Sharma. The Aussies were followed by a full-strength Asif Iqbal-led Pakistan team. In the match at Kotla, Gavaskar managed barely 31 and 21. But for the heroic knock of 146 not out by Dilip Vengsarkar, India could have lost the test.

In his captainship, India played the series against Keith Fletcher-led England in 1982. It was a series marked by big scores and boring draws. The same was the fate at the Delhi test, where in the one innings India played, Gavaskar scored 46 but the likes of Vishwanath, Ravi Shastri, Syed Kirmani and Madan Lal went onto pile up runs.

Gavaskar had waited to deliver his best at Kotla, when Clive Lloyd-led West Indian team toured India in 1983. This tour had followed West Indies’ defeat in the World Cup in England at the hands of India. The fearsome West Indian pace attack demolished the Indian battling but Gavaskar stood real tall with his special innings at Kotla.

He scored 121 runs off just 128 balls against the pace firepower consisting of Malcolm Marshal, Michael Holding, Winston Davies and Wayne Daniel. Gavaskar had started his innings by hitting consecutive fours and a six in the first over of Marshal and continued the momentum all through. This is considered one of the best demonstrations of batsmanship against the fearsome West Indian pace attack. The cricket fans of Delhi all these years have lived with the memories of this awesome knock, which asserted that India was no more a cricketing soft power.

Sidharth Mishra

Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice