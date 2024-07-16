In recent years, home décor has witnessed a surge in the popularity of installations. These artistic creations transcend the realm of mere furniture, transforming spaces with light, form, and narrative.

At the forefront of this trend is The Wicker Story, a design brand by Priyanka Narula that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation to create captivating installations.

Their latest collection, aptly named Dawn to Dusk, exemplifies this philosophy. Inspired by the ethereal shift from day to night, the collection captures the essence of fleeting moments — the tranquility of dawn’s soft hues and the fiery allure of sunsets. Each piece is a celebration of nature’s daily spectacle, inviting us to slow down and appreciate the beauty that surrounds us.

The centerpiece of the collection is the Sunset Bench, a masterpiece crafted from intricately woven rattan. Its vibrant hues, reminiscent of the evening sky, beckon you to pause and immerse yourself in the magic of dusk. Another highlight comes in the form of the Sunrise on Mountain series — a collection of lighting installations. Inspired by the serenity of dawn, these pieces, whether suspended as art or used functionally, cast a gentle glow that evokes a sense of new beginnings.

The collection extends beyond light and seating. Drawing inspiration from Alfred Lord Tennyson’s poem The Brook, a light art installation completes the ensemble.

Biodegradable and recycled materials form the foundation of these creations, while traditional handcrafting techniques ensure minimal carbon footprints and the preservtion of artisanal skills.

Available online.