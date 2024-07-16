Delhi BJP stages protests over inflated power bills

NEW DELHI: BJP workers on Monday protested against increased power tariffs and water supply issues and demanded withdrawal of the hike in power purchase adjustment charges.

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also demonstrated against the Delhi government, condemning the hike in electricity pri ces . The controversy stems from the Delhi government’s decision to revise the power purchase adjustment charge (PPAC) by discoms, causing a 6 to 8 per cent increase in domestic electricity bills.

The BJP accused the AAP government of colluding with discoms for mutual benefit, while Delhi’s power minister Atishi argued that the opposition is spreading falsehoods about the PPAC’s impact on electricity costs.

Sachdeva criticised the Kejriwal government, claiming it is driven by self-interest and corruption. He said, “The goal of the Kejriwal government is to fulfil personal interests. In 2014, when Delhi was under President’s rule, the then Delhi BJP President Satish Upadhyay, along with a delegation of RWAs, went to the then Union Energy Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and talked to the Power Discoms and got PPAC banned, due to which PPAC was not applied in electricity bills in Delhi from around August 2014 to September 2015.”

He added that later the AAP government reintroduced PPAC to expand its corruption and operate the scam system.