Delhi HC allows woman to abort 32-week pregnancy

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted a 31-year-old woman permission to terminate her pregnancy at over 32 weeks due to significant abnormalities in the foetus.
The court also granted the petitioner the freedom to undergo the termination procedure at a medical facility of her choice.
Additionally, it assured legal immunity to the doctors involved in providing their expert opinions and contributing to the medical board’s findings, protecting them from potential future litigation.
The decision, rendered by Justice Sanjeev Narula, underscored the severe risk posed to the woman’s physical and mental health, as well as the potential for the child to suffer from substantial disabilities if the pregnancy were to continue.
“In the opinion of the court, the diagnosis in the present case clearly qualifies as substantial foetal abnormality with substantial risk of physical and mental handicap,” the court said in its order passed on July 13.
The court’s decision was heavily informed by a detailed medical report from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
The report highlighted that the foetus was suffering from “bilateral severe ventriculomegaly,” a serious condition marked by excessive fluid accumulation in the brain. This abnormality was predicted to result in severe impairments in both locomotive and intellectual capacities if the child were born.
Justice Narula, in his ruling, emphasised the critical nature of the medical findings, stating that the foetus’s condition met the criteria for “substantial foetal abnormality with substantial risk of physical and mental handicap.” He noted that continuing the pregnancy posed significant risks to the woman’s health and was likely to result in the birth of a severely disabled child.
The petitioner, who is married, sought the court’s intervention earlier this month after an ultrasound revealed the abnormalities. Following the court’s order, she was examined by AIIMS specialists, whose report confirmed the severity of the foetus’s condition.
Citing the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, particularly Section 3(3), the court stressed the importance of considering the mother’s choice and the future quality of life for the unborn child.
“Moreover, given the scheme of the medical termination of pregnancy, particularly, in arriving at the ultimate decision in such cases, the court must also recognise and give due weightage to the choice of the mother and her foreseeable environment, as well as the possibility of a dignified life for the unborn child,” the court concluded.
