Delhi HC lists ED’s plea against Kejriwal’s bail for August 7

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court will hear on August 7 the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) appeal against the bail granted to Cwhief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Previously, the high court had put a hold on the trial court’s June 20 decision that granted bail to Kejriwal.

During Monday’s proceedings, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, who was scheduled to hear the plea, was notified by Kejriwal’s counsel that they had received the ED’s rejoinder late Sunday night and needed additional time to respond.

Kejriwal’s lawyer said that the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to the CM last Friday, and they would submit a copy of this order for the court’s consideration. He requested the court to allow 15 days to file their reply to the rejoinder.

Consequently, the court agreed to hear the case further on August 7.

On July 12, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court extended Kejriwal’s judicial custody until July 25 in connection with another case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) related to the excise policy “scam.” The CBI arrested him on June 26 from inside Rouse Avenue Court premises, following permission granted by a special judge.

The high court is scheduled to hear Kejriwal’s bail plea in the CBI case on July 17. It had sought the CBI’s response.

The new excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.